What the Options Market Tells Us About Unity Software

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Unity Software.

Looking at options history for Unity Software (NYSE:U) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 75% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $176,181 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $3,084,435.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $30.0 for Unity Software over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Unity Software options trades today is 5600.83 with a total volume of 5,670.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Unity Software's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Unity Software Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.8 $5.8 $5.9 $15.00 $2.9M 19.7K 5.0K U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $5.8 $5.65 $5.65 $25.00 $64.4K 663 185 U CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.1 $3.05 $3.1 $30.00 $58.9K 5.3K 190 U CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.25 $10.15 $10.15 $15.00 $49.7K 351 49 U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.3 $7.2 $7.2 $27.00 $39.6K 4.8K 55

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and Other Americas, of which key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, architecture and construction sector, animation industry, and designing sector.

In light of the recent options history for Unity Software, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Unity Software Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 2,522,749, the U's price is down by -0.19%, now at $20.48. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 9 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Unity Software

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $20.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wells Fargo lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $20. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Unity Software, targeting a price of $20.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Unity Software options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

