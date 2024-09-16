What the Options Market Tells Us About UnitedHealth Group

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UNH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 34 extraordinary options activities for UnitedHealth Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 38% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $1,172,743, and 24 are calls, amounting to $1,541,432.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $350.0 to $640.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for UnitedHealth Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of UnitedHealth Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $350.0 to $640.0 in the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $22.6 $22.15 $22.45 $590.00 $785.7K 338 353 UNH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/01/24 $47.4 $45.45 $46.4 $555.00 $232.0K 0 50 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $93.65 $91.8 $91.8 $520.00 $229.5K 1.1K 25 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $35.1 $34.25 $35.1 $570.00 $175.5K 0 50 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.35 $3.3 $3.35 $640.00 $141.2K 174 418

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 50 million members globally, including 1 million outside the us as June 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with UnitedHealth Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of UnitedHealth Group With a volume of 1,271,110, the price of UNH is down -0.48% at $589.39. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days. What Analysts Are Saying About UnitedHealth Group

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $591.0.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $591. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $591. In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $591.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for UnitedHealth Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.