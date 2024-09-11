What the Options Market Tells Us About UnitedHealth Group

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on UnitedHealth Group. Our analysis of options history for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) revealed 44 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 43% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 27 were puts, with a value of $3,065,429, and 17 were calls, valued at $1,024,188.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $440.0 and $700.0 for UnitedHealth Group, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for UnitedHealth Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of UnitedHealth Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $440.0 to $700.0 in the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $27.0 $26.55 $27.15 $580.00 $950.2K 256 7 UNH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $11.65 $10.6 $10.6 $560.00 $371.0K 489 394 UNH PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/13/24 $8.1 $7.4 $8.1 $590.00 $261.6K 465 379 UNH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $8.25 $7.55 $8.25 $575.00 $206.2K 170 39 UNH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $8.8 $8.7 $8.77 $510.00 $148.0K 229 424

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 50 million members globally, including 1 million outside the us as June 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

In light of the recent options history for UnitedHealth Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of UnitedHealth Group With a trading volume of 1,373,638, the price of UNH is down by -1.72%, reaching $588.72. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 30 days from now. Expert Opinions on UnitedHealth Group

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $591.0.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $591. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $591.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for UnitedHealth Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.