What the Options Market Tells Us About UnitedHealth Group

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on UnitedHealth Group. Our analysis of options history for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $197,603, and 3 were calls, valued at $134,004.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $410.0 to $545.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in UnitedHealth Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to UnitedHealth Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $410.0 to $545.0 over the preceding 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $3.0 $2.06 $3.0 $540.00 $59.6K 1.7K 201 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $39.2 $37.05 $38.68 $520.00 $46.4K 1.1K 28 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $22.5 $20.15 $22.5 $545.00 $45.0K 4 20 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $39.4 $37.0 $38.65 $520.00 $42.5K 1.1K 4 UNH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $13.25 $9.9 $9.9 $410.00 $40.3K 99 42

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 50 million members globally, including 1 million outside the US as June 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of UnitedHealth Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of UnitedHealth Group Trading volume stands at 235,825, with UNH's price down by -0.69%, positioned at $554.68. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 80 days. What Analysts Are Saying About UnitedHealth Group

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $618.6.

An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on UnitedHealth Group, maintaining a target price of $640. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Argus Research keeps a Buy rating on UnitedHealth Group with a target price of $600. In a positive move, an analyst from Jefferies has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $647. In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $591. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for UnitedHealth Group, targeting a price of $615.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for UnitedHealth Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

