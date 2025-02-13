What the Options Market Tells Us About United States Steel

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on United States Steel. Our analysis of options history for United States Steel (NYSE:X) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $357,165, and 14 were calls, valued at $464,689.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $45.0 for United States Steel, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in United States Steel's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to United States Steel's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $35.0 to $45.0 over the preceding 30 days.

United States Steel 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume X PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.0 $8.35 $8.45 $42.00 $168.9K 759 200 X PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $7.65 $6.2 $7.65 $45.00 $51.2K 3.5K 77 X CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.65 $4.3 $4.45 $36.00 $44.5K 364 21 X CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.9 $4.4 $4.4 $39.00 $43.5K 831 104 X CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $4.2 $4.15 $4.18 $38.00 $41.6K 1.4K 116

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp operates in the United States but also has a steelmaking capacity in Slovakia. The company's operating segments include North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment includes U. S. Steel's integrated steel plants and equity investees in North America involved in the production of slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke production facilities in the United States. It serves North American customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, construction, container, and appliance, and electrical markets.

Current Position of United States Steel With a volume of 3,644,149, the price of X is down -0.82% at $38.23. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days. What The Experts Say On United States Steel

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $39.5.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Morgan Stanley lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $39. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on United States Steel with a target price of $40.

