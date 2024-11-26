What the Options Market Tells Us About United States Steel

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on United States Steel.

Looking at options history for United States Steel (NYSE:X) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $209,777 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $132,808.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $33.0 to $52.5 for United States Steel over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of United States Steel stands at 32785.17, with a total volume reaching 3,757.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in United States Steel, situated within the strike price corridor from $33.0 to $52.5, throughout the last 30 days.

United States Steel 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume X PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.75 $9.5 $9.5 $45.00 $42.7K 55.4K 45 X CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $8.0 $6.6 $6.6 $40.00 $39.0K 319 50 X CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/29/24 $1.15 $0.72 $0.97 $40.00 $36.7K 6.8K 1.0K X PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.85 $1.75 $1.75 $33.00 $35.0K 5.1K 284 X PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.73 $1.67 $1.73 $33.00 $34.6K 5.1K 485

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp operates primarily in the United States but also has a steelmaking capacity in Slovakia. The company's operating segments include North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment includes U. S. Steel's integrated steel plants and equity investees in North America involved in the production of slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke production facilities in the United States. It primarily serves North American customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, construction, container, and appliance, and electrical markets.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding United States Steel, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of United States Steel With a trading volume of 976,056, the price of X is up by 0.7%, reaching $38.85. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 65 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About United States Steel

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $43.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on United States Steel with a target price of $43.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest United States Steel options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.