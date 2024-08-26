What the Options Market Tells Us About United States Steel

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on United States Steel. Our analysis of options history for United States Steel (NYSE:X) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 66% of traders were bullish, while 22% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $167,563, and 5 were calls, valued at $694,914.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $50.0 for United States Steel over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United States Steel's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United States Steel's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

United States Steel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume X CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.9 $5.2 $5.9 $37.00 $295.0K 939 500 X CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.9 $2.54 $3.6 $43.00 $270.0K 13.1K 750 X PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $8.0 $7.95 $8.0 $45.00 $67.2K 15.0K 2 X CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.85 $1.3 $1.85 $50.00 $53.8K 1.2K 292 X PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.72 $1.2 $1.72 $35.00 $43.0K 12.4K 250

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp operates primarily in the United States but also has a steelmaking capacity in Slovakia. The company's operating segments include North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment includes U. S. Steel's integrated steel plants and equity investees in North America involved in the production of slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke production facilities in the United States. It primarily serves North American customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, construction, container, and appliance, and electrical markets.

In light of the recent options history for United States Steel, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is United States Steel Standing Right Now? With a volume of 838,009, the price of X is up 1.43% at $37.67. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 59 days. Expert Opinions on United States Steel

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $49.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on United States Steel, maintaining a target price of $49.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest United States Steel options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.