What the Options Market Tells Us About United Parcel Service

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UPS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for United Parcel Service. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $83,800, and 8 are calls, amounting to $287,457.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $95.0 and $105.0 for United Parcel Service, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for United Parcel Service options trades today is 910.5 with a total volume of 4,173.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for United Parcel Service's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $105.0 over the last 30 days.

United Parcel Service Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.15 $5.6 $5.65 $95.00 $52.8K 598 110 UPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $2.95 $2.35 $2.34 $99.00 $46.8K 537 245 UPS PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/30/25 $3.7 $2.45 $3.7 $98.00 $37.0K 113 100 UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $16.5 $13.9 $13.9 $95.00 $34.7K 278 28 UPS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $16.1 $13.55 $15.0 $95.00 $34.5K 278 28

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 65% of total revenue while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding and contract logistics make up the remainder.

Having examined the options trading patterns of United Parcel Service, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

United Parcel Service's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,396,769, the UPS's price is up by 0.09%, now at $97.17.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About United Parcel Service

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $120.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for United Parcel Service, targeting a price of $127. * An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on United Parcel Service, which currently sits at a price target of $130. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on United Parcel Service, which currently sits at a price target of $130. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on United Parcel Service, maintaining a target price of $123. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Underweight rating on United Parcel Service, maintaining a target price of $90.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

Latest Ratings for UPS

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy

