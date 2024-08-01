What the Options Market Tells Us About United Parcel Service

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UPS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for United Parcel Service. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 54% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $318,923, and 3 are calls, amounting to $97,500.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $120.0 to $150.0 for United Parcel Service over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for United Parcel Service's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across United Parcel Service's significant trades, within a strike price range of $120.0 to $150.0, over the past month.

United Parcel Service Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.65 $15.55 $15.55 $135.00 $76.1K 174 70 UPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $5.55 $5.45 $5.55 $135.00 $44.4K 1.4K 423 UPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $5.35 $5.35 $5.35 $135.00 $42.8K 1.4K 181 UPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $5.55 $5.5 $5.5 $135.00 $41.2K 1.4K 578 UPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.55 $2.54 $2.54 $150.00 $38.1K 3.3K 271

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 64% of total revenue while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding, truckload brokerage, and contract logistics make up the remainder. UPS is currently pursuing "strategic alternatives" for its truck brokerage unit, Coyote, which it acquired in 2015.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with United Parcel Service, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of United Parcel Service Currently trading with a volume of 4,730,191, the UPS's price is down by -0.12%, now at $130.21. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 84 days. Expert Opinions on United Parcel Service

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $146.8.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for United Parcel Service, targeting a price of $120. An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on United Parcel Service, maintaining a target price of $159. An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Market Perform rating on United Parcel Service, maintaining a target price of $155. An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on United Parcel Service, maintaining a target price of $160. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stephens & Co. keeps a Equal-Weight rating on United Parcel Service with a target price of $140.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for United Parcel Service with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

