What the Options Market Tells Us About United Airlines Holdings

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for United Airlines Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $330,475, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $1,116,785.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $72.5 and $100.0 for United Airlines Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for United Airlines Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across United Airlines Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $72.5 to $100.0, over the past month.

United Airlines Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/04/25 $5.95 $5.4 $5.63 $76.00 $1.0M 3.5K 1.7K UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.0 $6.85 $7.0 $72.50 $156.1K 510 238 UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.15 $8.1 $8.1 $75.00 $81.0K 1.6K 100 UAL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/04/25 $2.16 $1.96 $2.15 $80.00 $64.5K 265 10 UAL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/28/25 $2.26 $1.55 $1.93 $81.00 $57.4K 1.2K 300

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major us network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large us peers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with United Airlines Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of United Airlines Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 1,545,527, the UAL's price is up by 0.11%, now at $80.31. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 21 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for United Airlines Holdings

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $119.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for United Airlines Holdings, targeting a price of $107. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for United Airlines Holdings, targeting a price of $140. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on United Airlines Holdings with a target price of $110.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

