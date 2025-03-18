What the Options Market Tells Us About United Airlines Holdings

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UAL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for United Airlines Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 28% leaning bullish and 71% bearish. Among these notable options, 14 are puts, totaling $1,718,118, and 7 are calls, amounting to $1,100,360.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $87.5 for United Airlines Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in United Airlines Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to United Airlines Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $45.0 to $87.5 over the preceding 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.8 $4.65 $4.68 $65.00 $351.9K 1.6K 20 UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $29.8 $29.35 $29.8 $45.00 $298.0K 600 400 UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $29.9 $29.45 $29.9 $45.00 $296.0K 600 101 UAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $30.05 $29.3 $29.3 $45.00 $293.0K 600 300 UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $13.45 $13.3 $13.45 $72.50 $216.5K 38 1

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major us network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large us peers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of United Airlines Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is United Airlines Holdings Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 2,961,866, the price of UAL is down by -1.23%, reaching $73.01. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 28 days from now. Expert Opinions on United Airlines Holdings

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $125.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

