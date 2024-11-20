What the Options Market Tells Us About United Airlines Holdings

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for United Airlines Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $584,245, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $354,291.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $57.5 to $130.0 for United Airlines Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in United Airlines Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to United Airlines Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $57.5 to $130.0 over the preceding 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $15.85 $15.65 $15.75 $100.00 $114.9K 200 73 UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $0.7 $0.61 $0.7 $95.00 $108.2K 4.7K 1.5K UAL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $6.1 $5.9 $5.95 $80.00 $104.7K 623 50 UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.7 $4.5 $4.66 $90.00 $93.0K 600 204 UAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $35.95 $35.5 $35.5 $57.50 $88.7K 4.9K 25

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major us network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large us peers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with United Airlines Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of United Airlines Holdings With a trading volume of 822,554, the price of UAL is down by -2.29%, reaching $92.11. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now. Expert Opinions on United Airlines Holdings

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $131.33333333333334.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on United Airlines Holdings, maintaining a target price of $125. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on United Airlines Holdings with a target price of $150. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $119.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for United Airlines Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

