What the Options Market Tells Us About United Airlines Holdings

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on United Airlines Holdings. Our analysis of options history for United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) revealed 29 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 58% of traders were bullish, while 31% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $151,350, and 26 were calls, valued at $2,923,468.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $45.0 to $110.0 for United Airlines Holdings during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Airlines Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Airlines Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.4 $4.35 $4.4 $90.00 $1.3M 8.2K 3.2K UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.6 $12.5 $12.5 $80.00 $250.0K 20.1K 220 UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.45 $10.15 $10.15 $110.00 $203.0K 169 200 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.95 $16.1 $17.84 $90.00 $80.0K 274 47 UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $19.0 $18.75 $19.0 $70.00 $76.0K 4.7K 62

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major us network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large us peers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding United Airlines Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of United Airlines Holdings With a volume of 2,839,705, the price of UAL is up 0.99% at $88.38. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days. What The Experts Say On United Airlines Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $90.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for United Airlines Holdings, targeting a price of $85. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on United Airlines Holdings with a target price of $88. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on United Airlines Holdings with a target price of $95. * An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on United Airlines Holdings, maintaining a target price of $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on United Airlines Holdings with a target price of $84.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest United Airlines Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.