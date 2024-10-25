What the Options Market Tells Us About United Airlines Holdings

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on United Airlines Holdings. Our analysis of options history for United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) revealed 24 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 29% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $667,562, and 15 were calls, valued at $5,896,475.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $85.0 for United Airlines Holdings over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in United Airlines Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to United Airlines Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $45.0 to $85.0 over the preceding 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $18.9 $18.3 $18.88 $57.50 $5.1M 10.6K 5.4K UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.6 $17.25 $17.25 $85.00 $317.4K 32 0 UAL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $23.45 $23.4 $23.4 $60.00 $191.5K 2.8K 82 UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $8.35 $8.05 $8.05 $60.00 $108.8K 128 136 UAL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $21.95 $21.85 $21.85 $62.50 $65.5K 934 66

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major US network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large US peers.

In light of the recent options history for United Airlines Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of United Airlines Holdings With a trading volume of 4,670,101, the price of UAL is up by 0.39%, reaching $74.8. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 88 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About United Airlines Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $82.8.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for United Airlines Holdings, targeting a price of $75. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $84. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Outperform rating for United Airlines Holdings, targeting a price of $85. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for United Airlines Holdings, targeting a price of $70.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

