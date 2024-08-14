What the Options Market Tells Us About Uber Technologies

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Uber Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) revealed 27 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 51% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $121,570, and 24 were calls, valued at $1,720,249.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $82.5 for Uber Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Uber Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Uber Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $82.5 in the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $32.2 $31.5 $31.64 $45.00 $284.7K 1.1K 90 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $24.45 $23.7 $23.7 $50.00 $132.7K 8.0K 111 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $6.65 $6.6 $6.6 $70.00 $132.0K 3.1K 244 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $19.55 $19.2 $19.3 $62.50 $123.5K 408 69 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.8 $10.75 $10.75 $82.50 $116.1K 157 108

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 150 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Uber Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 8,033,534, with UBER's price up by 0.99%, positioned at $71.77. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 83 days. What The Experts Say On Uber Technologies

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $88.6.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Uber Technologies with a target price of $98. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Uber Technologies with a target price of $90. An analyst from JMP Securities persists with their Market Outperform rating on Uber Technologies, maintaining a target price of $80. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $80. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

