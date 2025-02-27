What the Options Market Tells Us About Twilio

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Twilio.

Looking at options history for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 75% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 12% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $69,250 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $263,385.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $105.0 to $135.0 for Twilio during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Twilio's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Twilio's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $105.0 to $135.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Twilio Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.76 $2.53 $2.77 $135.00 $110.8K 445 420 TWLO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/14/25 $4.3 $4.15 $4.3 $120.00 $42.9K 62 101 TWLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $4.55 $4.45 $4.55 $125.00 $34.1K 703 77 TWLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.75 $22.2 $22.6 $120.00 $33.9K 177 17 TWLO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/28/25 $6.35 $6.1 $6.2 $120.00 $31.0K 374 51

About Twilio

Twilio is a cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service company offering communication building blocks that allow for a fully customized customer engagement experience spanning voice, video, chat, and SMS messaging. It does this through various application programming interfaces and prebuilt solution applications aimed at improving customer engagement. The company leverages its Super Network, a global network of carrier relationships, to facilitate high-speed, cost-effective communication.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Twilio, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Twilio's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 879,376, with TWLO's price up by 1.43%, positioned at $120.92. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 68 days. What The Experts Say On Twilio

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $153.0.

* An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $175. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Hold rating on Twilio with a target price of $145. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Tigress Financial continues to hold a Buy rating for Twilio, targeting a price of $170. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Twilio, targeting a price of $140. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Hold rating on Twilio with a target price of $135.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

