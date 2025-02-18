What the Options Market Tells Us About Twilio

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Twilio (NYSE:TWLO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TWLO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 30 uncommon options trades for Twilio.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $290,464, and 22 are calls, for a total amount of $1,643,855.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $45.0 to $150.0 for Twilio during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Twilio options trades today is 674.0 with a total volume of 8,750.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Twilio's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Twilio Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $8.55 $6.9 $6.9 $120.00 $334.6K 2.5K 820 TWLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $65.95 $63.6 $64.5 $60.00 $193.5K 30 30 TWLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.85 $6.75 $6.75 $120.00 $145.1K 2.5K 1.5K TWLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $7.0 $6.9 $6.95 $120.00 $100.0K 2.5K 452 TWLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $28.2 $27.1 $27.54 $140.00 $96.3K 173 35

About Twilio

Twilio is a cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service company offering communication building blocks that allow for a fully customized customer engagement experience spanning voice, video, chat, and SMS messaging. It does this through various application programming interfaces and prebuilt solution applications aimed at improving customer engagement. The company leverages its Super Network, a global network of carrier relationships, to facilitate high-speed, cost-effective communication.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Twilio, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Twilio Trading volume stands at 3,553,987, with TWLO's price down by -2.0%, positioned at $122.67. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 77 days. What The Experts Say On Twilio

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $147.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Hold rating for Twilio, targeting a price of $145. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Twilio, targeting a price of $145. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $130. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Twilio, targeting a price of $150. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Twilio, maintaining a target price of $165.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Twilio options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.