What the Options Market Tells Us About Trump Media & Technology

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Trump Media & Technology.

Looking at options history for Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT) we detected 63 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 49% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $425,443 and 54, calls, for a total amount of $2,821,220.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $8.0 to $100.0 for Trump Media & Technology during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Trump Media & Technology's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Trump Media & Technology's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $8.0 to $100.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Trump Media & Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DJT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/25/24 $3.85 $3.7 $3.78 $34.00 $183.5K 232 3.5K DJT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $16.5 $16.45 $16.45 $19.00 $128.3K 678 101 DJT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/08/24 $12.9 $12.4 $12.5 $25.00 $125.0K 382 141 DJT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $11.35 $11.15 $11.15 $30.00 $111.5K 7.0K 874 DJT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $3.75 $3.6 $3.75 $30.00 $110.6K 12.1K 3.7K

About Trump Media & Technology

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp is a media and technology company rooted in social media, digital streaming, information technology infrastructure, and more. Its initial product launch will focus on its social media platform, Truth Social, which encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.

In light of the recent options history for Trump Media & Technology, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Trump Media & Technology Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 56,710,344, the DJT's price is up by 6.18%, now at $31.8. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 19 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

