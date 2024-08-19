What the Options Market Tells Us About Trump Media & Technology

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DJT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 24 extraordinary options activities for Trump Media & Technology. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 16 are puts, totaling $1,389,361, and 8 are calls, amounting to $658,311.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $14.0 to $30.0 for Trump Media & Technology during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Trump Media & Technology's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Trump Media & Technology's whale trades within a strike price range from $14.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Trump Media & Technology Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DJT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $11.5 $11.5 $11.5 $30.00 $574.9K 3.8K 507 DJT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $5.1 $4.45 $4.83 $21.00 $241.5K 122 1.0K DJT CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.15 $4.4 $4.66 $21.00 $233.0K 122 500 DJT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $9.4 $8.7 $9.0 $27.50 $90.0K 306 100 DJT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $7.8 $7.5 $7.5 $30.00 $75.0K 516 214

About Trump Media & Technology

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp is a media and technology company rooted in social media, digital streaming, information technology infrastructure, and more. Its initial product launch will focus on its social media platform, Truth Social, which encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Trump Media & Technology, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Trump Media & Technology's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 3,661,452, the price of DJT is down by -2.6%, reaching $22.46. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 76 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Trump Media & Technology options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

