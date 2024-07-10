What the Options Market Tells Us About Trump Media & Technology

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in DJT often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Trump Media & Technology. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 93% bullish and 6% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $34,600, and 14 calls, totaling $1,937,430.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $45.0 for Trump Media & Technology over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Trump Media & Technology's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Trump Media & Technology's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Trump Media & Technology Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DJT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.0 $11.0 $11.4 $30.00 $579.1K 10.0K 492 DJT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.1 $11.05 $11.1 $30.00 $333.0K 10.0K 1.0K DJT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.3 $11.15 $11.3 $30.00 $203.4K 10.0K 101 DJT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.9 $10.9 $10.9 $30.00 $118.8K 10.0K 1.9K DJT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.5 $11.15 $11.5 $30.00 $115.0K 10.0K 1

About Trump Media & Technology

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp is a media and technology company rooted in social media, digital streaming, information technology infrastructure, and more. Its initial product launch will focus on its social media platform, Truth Social, which encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.

In light of the recent options history for Trump Media & Technology, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Trump Media & Technology With a trading volume of 987,249, the price of DJT is down by -0.57%, reaching $29.73. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 24 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Trump Media & Technology options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.