What the Options Market Tells Us About Trade Desk

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Trade Desk.

Looking at options history for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $140,955 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $2,622,838.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $190.0 for Trade Desk, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Trade Desk's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Trade Desk's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $190.0, over the past month.

Trade Desk 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.75 $6.7 $6.75 $190.00 $1.3M 70 2.0K TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $86.95 $85.0 $85.0 $50.00 $170.0K 407 20 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.95 $10.3 $10.95 $190.00 $136.8K 49 62 TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $21.75 $21.75 $21.75 $180.00 $130.5K 265 60 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $4.25 $3.7 $3.7 $170.00 $115.4K 169 312

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry. The firm generates its revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Trade Desk, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Trade Desk Trading volume stands at 2,218,875, with TTD's price up by 4.98%, positioned at $134.95. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 73 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Trade Desk

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $141.8.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Macquarie continues to hold a Outperform rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $150. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $150. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Buy rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $134. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $135. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on Trade Desk, maintaining a target price of $140.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Trade Desk with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.