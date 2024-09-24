What the Options Market Tells Us About Trade Desk

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Trade Desk.

Looking at options history for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $167,120 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $1,775,535.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $75.0 to $115.0 for Trade Desk over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Trade Desk's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Trade Desk's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $75.0 to $115.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Trade Desk Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $11.9 $11.7 $11.75 $115.00 $1.4M 1.1K 1.2K TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.65 $15.5 $15.65 $115.00 $57.9K 601 4 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.6 $5.5 $5.6 $115.00 $56.0K 370 132 TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.6 $10.4 $10.47 $110.00 $52.3K 1.7K 89 TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $9.3 $9.25 $9.3 $110.00 $52.0K 1.1K 190

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry. The firm generates its revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

In light of the recent options history for Trade Desk, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Trade Desk's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 948,723, the price of TTD is up by 1.35%, reaching $110.0. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 44 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Trade Desk

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $115.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B of A Securities lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $135. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from MoffettNathanson lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $100. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $110. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $115. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $115.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

