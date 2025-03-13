What the Options Market Tells Us About TJX Companies

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TJX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for TJX Companies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $572,547, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $100,475.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $125.0 for TJX Companies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for TJX Companies's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across TJX Companies's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $125.0, over the past month.

TJX Companies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TJX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.1 $11.85 $11.85 $120.00 $169.4K 986 189 TJX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $6.15 $5.45 $6.15 $100.00 $143.2K 14 0 TJX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.15 $4.0 $4.14 $110.00 $86.0K 1.4K 480 TJX CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $14.75 $14.4 $14.4 $110.00 $72.0K 0 1 TJX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $4.15 $4.1 $4.14 $110.00 $45.0K 1.4K 283

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies is the leading off-price retailer of apparel, accessories, and home merchandise in the United States. The firm leverages its more than 20,000 global vendor relationships to procure and sell brand-name merchandise at prices 20%-60% cheaper than conventional retail channels. TJX opportunistically purchases excess inventory that stems from manufacturing overruns and retail closeout sales. The off-price retailer disperses its vast and disparate merchandise across its 5,000 global stores, creating a treasure-hunt shopping experience for consumers. Over three quarters of TJX's sales are derived from the United States, primarily via the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods banners. About 10% of sales are from Canada and 12% from Europe and Australia.

Having examined the options trading patterns of TJX Companies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of TJX Companies Trading volume stands at 2,961,537, with TJX's price down by -2.23%, positioned at $112.77. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 69 days. What Analysts Are Saying About TJX Companies

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $142.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on TJX Companies, which currently sits at a price target of $145. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on TJX Companies with a target price of $145. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on TJX Companies, maintaining a target price of $140. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on TJX Companies with a target price of $137. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on TJX Companies with a target price of $145.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for TJX Companies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.