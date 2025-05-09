What the Options Market Tells Us About Texas Instruments

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TXN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Texas Instruments.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $203,697, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $300,419.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $140.0 and $185.0 for Texas Instruments, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Texas Instruments's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Texas Instruments's whale activity within a strike price range from $140.0 to $185.0 in the last 30 days.

Texas Instruments Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $8.35 $8.2 $8.2 $170.00 $98.3K 791 123 TXN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $8.2 $8.0 $8.18 $170.00 $74.5K 791 223 TXN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.2 $4.05 $4.07 $180.00 $66.3K 11.8K 287 TXN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $37.45 $35.75 $36.18 $140.00 $65.1K 22 18 TXN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $12.1 $11.9 $12.1 $185.00 $37.5K 342 31

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Texas Instruments, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Texas Instruments

With a volume of 2,177,693, the price of TXN is up 3.9% at $172.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 74 days.

What The Experts Say On Texas Instruments

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $196.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on Texas Instruments with a target price of $200. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Texas Instruments, maintaining a target price of $215. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Texas Instruments with a target price of $216. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Texas Instruments, which currently sits at a price target of $225. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Barclays downgraded its rating to Underweight, setting a price target of $125.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Texas Instruments options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for TXN

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Seaport Global Initiates Coverage On Sell Apr 2025 Benchmark Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for TXN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.