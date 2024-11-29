What the Options Market Tells Us About Tesla

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TSLA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 204 uncommon options trades for Tesla.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 54 are puts, for a total amount of $3,650,355, and 150 are calls, for a total amount of $11,585,823.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $700.0 for Tesla during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tesla's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tesla's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $700.0 in the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/06/24 $15.75 $15.3 $15.55 $330.00 $262.7K 3.4K 1.3K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $3.05 $3.0 $3.05 $340.00 $171.3K 13.0K 65.1K TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/29/24 $5.9 $5.85 $5.85 $335.00 $152.1K 7.8K 13.2K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $12.0 $11.7 $12.0 $330.00 $147.6K 10.8K 6.5K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.65 $2.64 $2.64 $485.00 $131.2K 175 2.7K

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and a robotaxi. Global deliveries in 2023 were a little over 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Tesla, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Tesla With a trading volume of 11,096,249, the price of TSLA is up by 1.86%, reaching $339.07. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 54 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Tesla

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $317.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on Tesla with a target price of $400. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Tesla with a target price of $350. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Tesla, maintaining a target price of $313. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Hold rating on Tesla, maintaining a target price of $300. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Sell rating on Tesla, maintaining a target price of $226.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Tesla options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.