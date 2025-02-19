What the Options Market Tells Us About Tempus AI

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TEM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 48 uncommon options trades for Tempus AI.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $156,020, and 44 are calls, for a total amount of $2,750,771.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $120.0 for Tempus AI over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tempus AI's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tempus AI's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Tempus AI 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.3 $4.1 $4.3 $110.00 $309.6K 1.7K 937 TEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.0 $5.9 $6.0 $100.00 $300.0K 1.4K 2.8K TEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $11.2 $10.3 $10.2 $78.00 $203.9K 256 200 TEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $3.1 $2.7 $2.65 $98.00 $107.0K 3.6K 35 TEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $6.9 $6.7 $6.7 $90.00 $100.5K 1.9K 796

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

Present Market Standing of Tempus AI Trading volume stands at 11,609,211, with TEM's price up by 4.6%, positioned at $85.72. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 5 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Tempus AI options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

