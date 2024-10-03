What the Options Market Tells Us About Target

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Target (NYSE:TGT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TGT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Target.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $476,058, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $700,143.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $120.0 to $170.0 for Target over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Target options trades today is 993.93 with a total volume of 4,430.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Target's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $170.0 over the last 30 days.

Target Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.4 $15.4 $15.4 $150.00 $152.4K 404 140 TGT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $24.5 $24.05 $24.5 $150.00 $122.5K 69 0 TGT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.4 $10.15 $10.4 $140.00 $102.9K 2.0K 100 TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.75 $7.55 $7.6 $170.00 $75.2K 1.1K 101 TGT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.05 $6.85 $6.95 $130.00 $68.8K 1.0K 0

About Target

Target serves as the nation's seventh-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,950 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast physical footprint is typically concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to attract a more affluent consumer base.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Target, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Target Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,941,101, with TGT's price down by -1.02%, positioned at $148.87. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 48 days. Expert Opinions on Target

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $187.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Melius Research lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $180. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $195.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Target options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.