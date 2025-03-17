What the Options Market Tells Us About Talen Energy

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Talen Energy.

Looking at options history for Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $355,263 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $606,150.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $190.0 and $230.0 for Talen Energy, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Talen Energy options trades today is 652.71 with a total volume of 6,982.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Talen Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $190.0 to $230.0 over the last 30 days.

Talen Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TLN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $29.3 $28.3 $28.14 $220.00 $211.7K 56 75 TLN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $26.8 $24.1 $25.5 $230.00 $81.2K 230 0 TLN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $26.7 $25.4 $26.7 $200.00 $80.0K 1.2K 0 TLN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $15.3 $13.6 $15.0 $210.00 $76.5K 1.1K 124 TLN CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $7.5 $7.0 $7.2 $210.00 $72.0K 1.6K 1.3K

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corp is an independent power producer and energy infrastructure company. The company owns and operates approximately 10.7 gigawatts of power infrastructure in the United States. The group produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale U.S. power markets, including PJM and WECC, with its generation fleet located in the Mid-Atlantic and Montana.

In light of the recent options history for Talen Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Talen Energy's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 471,240, with TLN's price up by 1.25%, positioned at $207.49. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 148 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Talen Energy

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $262.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $243. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Talen Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $282.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Talen Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

