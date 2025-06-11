What the Options Market Tells Us About Super Micro Computer

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Super Micro Computer.

Looking at options history for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) we detected 22 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $254,221 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $933,329.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $28.0 to $65.0 for Super Micro Computer over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Super Micro Computer options trades today is 7743.82 with a total volume of 62,139.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Super Micro Computer's big money trades within a strike price range of $28.0 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/13/25 $0.7 $0.68 $0.68 $42.50 $125.5K 2.6K 194 SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.25 $5.7 $5.75 $60.00 $115.0K 11.0K 0 SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $20.3 $20.05 $20.05 $35.00 $108.2K 1.8K 67 SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/03/25 $1.43 $1.39 $1.39 $47.00 $97.3K 1.4K 1.2K SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $8.2 $8.15 $8.15 $50.00 $65.2K 168 80

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data centers, Big Data, high-performance computing, and the "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade, and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular, and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Super Micro Computer, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Super Micro Computer

With a trading volume of 31,426,798, the price of SMCI is up by 0.75%, reaching $43.23.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 55 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Super Micro Computer

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $40.5.

Latest Ratings for SMCI

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Raymond James Initiates Coverage On Outperform May 2025 Wedbush Maintains Neutral Neutral

