What the Options Market Tells Us About Super Micro Computer

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SMCI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Super Micro Computer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $327,225, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $1,413,607.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $64.0 for Super Micro Computer during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Super Micro Computer options trades today is 6727.44 with a total volume of 15,939.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Super Micro Computer's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $64.0 over the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.75 $9.5 $9.6 $50.00 $789.6K 14.9K 890 SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $1.55 $1.54 $1.55 $42.00 $140.5K 20.4K 8.2K SMCI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $22.0 $21.05 $21.5 $30.00 $107.5K 839 211 SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.15 $4.0 $4.0 $40.00 $80.0K 26.7K 478 SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $12.4 $11.85 $12.45 $36.00 $74.7K 718 120

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data centers, Big Data, high-performance computing, and the "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade, and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular, and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Super Micro Computer, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Super Micro Computer Trading volume stands at 18,039,231, with SMCI's price down by -2.68%, positioned at $41.02. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 36 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Super Micro Computer

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $48.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from JP Morgan has elevated its stance to Neutral, setting a new price target at $45. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on Super Micro Computer, maintaining a target price of $40. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Super Micro Computer, which currently sits at a price target of $36. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Barclays downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $59. * An analyst from Rosenblatt downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $60.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Super Micro Computer with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

