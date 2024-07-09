What the Options Market Tells Us About Super Micro Computer

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Super Micro Computer. Our analysis of options history for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) revealed 135 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 35% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 28 were puts, with a value of $1,644,231, and 107 were calls, valued at $6,247,618.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $480.0 to $1800.0 for Super Micro Computer during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Super Micro Computer's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Super Micro Computer's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $480.0 to $1800.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Super Micro Computer 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/23/24 $94.8 $92.4 $94.8 $900.00 $255.3K 23 10 SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $59.2 $57.3 $57.3 $900.00 $171.9K 2.1K 403 SMCI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $170.1 $165.5 $167.9 $1000.00 $167.9K 721 23 SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/12/24 $7.2 $7.0 $7.2 $860.00 $144.0K 1.0K 998 SMCI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/02/24 $62.6 $61.8 $62.6 $895.00 $137.6K 23 1

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Super Micro Computer, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Super Micro Computer Standing Right Now? With a volume of 3,335,178, the price of SMCI is up 1.03% at $908.61. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Super Micro Computer options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

