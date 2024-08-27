What the Options Market Tells Us About STMicroelectronics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in STM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for STMicroelectronics. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 62% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 11 are puts, totaling $650,150, and 5 are calls, amounting to $255,100.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $28.0 to $38.0 for STMicroelectronics during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for STMicroelectronics's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across STMicroelectronics's significant trades, within a strike price range of $28.0 to $38.0, over the past month.

STMicroelectronics Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.2 $4.1 $4.2 $34.00 $144.4K 314 0 STM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.4 $7.2 $7.4 $38.00 $111.7K 18 151 STM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.4 $2.35 $2.4 $33.00 $82.8K 665 374 STM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.9 $2.85 $2.9 $35.00 $58.0K 180 200 STM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.3 $6.2 $6.2 $37.00 $56.4K 1.3K 112

About STMicroelectronics

A merger between Italian firm SGS Microelettronica and the nonmilitary business of Thomson Semiconductors in France formed STMicroelectronics in 1987. STMicroelectronics is a leader in a variety of semiconductor products, including analog chips, discrete power semiconductors, microcontrollers, and sensors. It is an especially prominent chip supplier to the industrial and automotive industries.

Having examined the options trading patterns of STMicroelectronics, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

STMicroelectronics's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,141,858, the price of STM is up by 0.35%, reaching $31.15. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 58 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About STMicroelectronics

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $41.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Outperform rating on STMicroelectronics with a target price of $41.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for STMicroelectronics with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

