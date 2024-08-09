What the Options Market Tells Us About STMicroelectronics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in STM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for STMicroelectronics. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $1,272,431, and 3 are calls, amounting to $210,150.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $28.0 to $30.0 for STMicroelectronics during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of STMicroelectronics stands at 862.67, with a total volume reaching 14,245.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in STMicroelectronics, situated within the strike price corridor from $28.0 to $30.0, throughout the last 30 days.

STMicroelectronics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.3 $3.0 $3.3 $28.00 $990.3K 940 3.0K STM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.4 $3.3 $3.3 $28.00 $165.0K 940 3.9K STM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.3 $4.2 $4.3 $30.00 $137.6K 892 0 STM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $3.3 $3.1 $3.2 $28.00 $52.1K 940 3.0K STM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $3.2 $3.1 $3.2 $28.00 $37.1K 940 3.4K

About STMicroelectronics

A merger between Italian firm SGS Microelettronica and the nonmilitary business of Thomson Semiconductors in France formed STMicroelectronics in 1987. STMicroelectronics is a leader in a variety of semiconductor products, including analog chips, discrete power semiconductors, microcontrollers, and sensors. It is an especially prominent chip supplier to the industrial and automotive industries.

In light of the recent options history for STMicroelectronics, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is STMicroelectronics Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,735,803, the price of STM is up 0.07% at $29.44. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for STMicroelectronics

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $41.0.

An analyst from Craig-Hallum has decided to maintain their Buy rating on STMicroelectronics, which currently sits at a price target of $42. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Outperform rating on STMicroelectronics with a target price of $41. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on STMicroelectronics with a target price of $40.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for STMicroelectronics with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

