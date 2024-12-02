What the Options Market Tells Us About Starbucks

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SBUX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Starbucks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $261,729, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $335,064.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $115.0 for Starbucks over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Starbucks's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Starbucks's significant trades, within a strike price range of $90.0 to $115.0, over the past month.

Starbucks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.87 $1.77 $1.77 $115.00 $106.2K 2.6K 710 SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.1 $5.0 $5.1 $105.00 $71.9K 1.4K 162 SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $6.2 $6.1 $6.2 $95.00 $60.7K 1.9K 107 SBUX PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.03 $2.0 $2.03 $90.00 $54.2K 8.6K 557 SBUX PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.03 $1.96 $2.03 $90.00 $51.3K 8.6K 1.2K

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 40,000 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of fiscal 2024. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Starbucks, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Starbucks Standing Right Now? With a volume of 2,750,221, the price of SBUX is down -1.24% at $101.19. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Starbucks

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $104.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Starbucks, targeting a price of $115. * An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $115. * An analyst from TD Cowen has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $110. * An analyst from Redburn Atlantic has revised its rating downward to Sell, adjusting the price target to $77.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Starbucks options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

