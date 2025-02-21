What the Options Market Tells Us About SpringWorks Therapeutics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SWTX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 77%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $396,050, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $217,871.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $60.0 for SpringWorks Therapeutics, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of SpringWorks Therapeutics stands at 2939.5, with a total volume reaching 1,463.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in SpringWorks Therapeutics, situated within the strike price corridor from $40.0 to $60.0, throughout the last 30 days.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SWTX PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.45 $0.0 $1.8 $40.00 $305.8K 7.1K 7 SWTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.9 $11.8 $11.8 $55.00 $59.0K 69 0 SWTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.2 $11.5 $11.5 $55.00 $57.5K 69 75 SWTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $7.6 $6.7 $7.6 $60.00 $47.1K 5.1K 124 SWTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.5 $4.4 $4.4 $50.00 $35.2K 488 406

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to acquiring, developing and commercializing life-changing medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from devastating rare diseases and cancer. The company has a differentiated portfolio of small molecule targeted oncology product candidates and is advancing two potentially registrational clinical trials in rare tumor types, as well as several other programs addressing highly prevalent, genetically defined cancers.

Current Position of SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading volume stands at 363,208, with SWTX's price down by -2.76%, positioned at $58.27. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 69 days. Expert Opinions on SpringWorks Therapeutics

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $72.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $77. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for SpringWorks Therapeutics, targeting a price of $65. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $74.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest SpringWorks Therapeutics options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

