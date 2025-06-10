What the Options Market Tells Us About Spotify Technology

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SPOT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 32 extraordinary options activities for Spotify Technology. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 28% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 13 are puts, totaling $795,058, and 19 are calls, amounting to $1,394,227.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $500.0 to $725.0 for Spotify Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Spotify Technology's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Spotify Technology's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $500.0 to $725.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Spotify Technology Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $191.25 $188.45 $191.25 $500.00 $191.2K 301 10 SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $26.15 $24.55 $24.55 $720.00 $189.0K 322 86 SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $175.95 $172.75 $172.75 $520.00 $172.7K 283 10 SPOT PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $63.2 $62.5 $63.2 $700.00 $126.4K 95 20 SPOT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $15.95 $15.35 $15.61 $675.00 $124.7K 54 296

About Spotify Technology

Spotify is the leading global music streaming service provider, with nearly 700 million monthly active users and over 250 million paying subscribers, with the latter constituting the firm's premium segment. Most of the firm's revenue and nearly all its gross profit come from the subscribers, who pay a monthly fee to access a music library that consists of most of the most popular songs ever recorded, including all from the major record labels. The firm also sells separate audiobook subscriptions and integrates podcasts within its standard music app. Podcast content is not exclusive and is typically free to access on other platforms. Ad-supported users can access a similar music catalog but cannot customize a similar on-demand experience.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Spotify Technology, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Spotify Technology's Current Market Status

With a volume of 691,008, the price of SPOT is down -3.09% at $677.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Spotify Technology

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $743.33.

* An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $775. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Guggenheim continues to hold a Buy rating for Spotify Technology, targeting a price of $725. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Spotify Technology, maintaining a target price of $730.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Spotify Technology, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for SPOT

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Guggenheim Maintains Buy Buy

