What the Options Market Tells Us About Spotify Technology

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Spotify Technology.

Looking at options history for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) we detected 33 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $1,252,725 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $891,265.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $270.0 to $960.0 for Spotify Technology over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Spotify Technology options trades today is 265.78 with a total volume of 1,198.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Spotify Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $270.0 to $960.0 over the last 30 days.

Spotify Technology Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $17.1 $14.6 $15.95 $610.00 $478.5K 1.0K 262 SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $356.0 $350.05 $352.0 $270.00 $352.0K 81 10 SPOT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $36.45 $33.25 $34.8 $640.00 $128.7K 1.3K 117 SPOT PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/14/25 $21.3 $19.4 $19.43 $590.00 $97.1K 84 0 SPOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $35.65 $34.25 $34.25 $770.00 $96.3K 0 0

About Spotify Technology

Spotify is the leading global music streaming service provider, with nearly 700 million monthly active users and over 250 million paying subscribers, with the latter comprising the firm's premium segment. most of the firm's revenue and nearly all its gross profit come from the subscribers, who pay a monthly fee to access a very comprehensive music library that consists of most of the most popular songs ever recorded, including all from the major record labels. The firm also sells separate audiobook subscriptions and integrates podcasts within its standard music app. Podcast content is not exclusive and is typically free to access on other platforms. Ad-supported users can access a similar music catalog but cannot customize a similar on-demand experience.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Spotify Technology, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Spotify Technology Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,358,548, the SPOT's price is up by 0.06%, now at $607.73. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 57 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Spotify Technology

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $648.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Spotify Technology with a target price of $675. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Spotify Technology, targeting a price of $690. * An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $675. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Macquarie continues to hold a Outperform rating for Spotify Technology, targeting a price of $600. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Spotify Technology, maintaining a target price of $600.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Spotify Technology with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.