What the Options Market Tells Us About Soleno Therapeutics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SLNO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Soleno Therapeutics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 12%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $212,520, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $317,384.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $60.0 for Soleno Therapeutics over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Soleno Therapeutics options trades today is 3399.0 with a total volume of 1,814.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Soleno Therapeutics's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Soleno Therapeutics 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SLNO PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.4 $3.7 $4.4 $25.00 $212.5K 8.0K 483 SLNO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $10.5 $9.6 $10.5 $50.00 $52.5K 1.2K 447 SLNO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $10.0 $9.7 $10.0 $50.00 $50.0K 1.2K 347 SLNO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $10.0 $9.1 $10.0 $50.00 $50.0K 1.2K 347 SLNO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $9.0 $7.9 $9.0 $50.00 $45.0K 1.2K 147

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its product candidate DCCR (Diazoxide Choline) Extended-Release tablets, is a proprietary extended-release formulation of a crystalline salt of diazoxide. DCCR has demonstrated the ability to activate the KATP channel in the brain, pancreas, and fat tissue.

In light of the recent options history for Soleno Therapeutics, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Soleno Therapeutics Standing Right Now? With a volume of 383,439, the price of SLNO is down -0.86% at $46.3. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days. Expert Opinions on Soleno Therapeutics

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $72.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Stifel downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $74. * In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $70.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

