What the Options Market Tells Us About Soleno Therapeutics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Soleno Therapeutics.

Looking at options history for Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $265,110 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $523,533.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $70.0 for Soleno Therapeutics over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Soleno Therapeutics's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Soleno Therapeutics's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Soleno Therapeutics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SLNO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.3 $0.75 $0.8 $65.00 $202.7K 2.5K 2.5K SLNO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.0 $0.25 $0.3 $40.00 $133.4K 35.6K 4.5K SLNO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.1 $2.4 $2.9 $55.00 $129.3K 1.7K 701 SLNO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $7.5 $5.2 $5.2 $70.00 $95.2K 79 69 SLNO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.0 $3.0 $3.0 $55.00 $76.8K 162 262

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics Inc is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its product candidates comprise Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release tablets, which is an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. DCCR tablets consist of the active ingredient diazoxide choline, a choline salt of diazoxide, which is a benzothiadiazine.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Soleno Therapeutics, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Soleno Therapeutics Currently trading with a volume of 1,138,044, the SLNO's price is up by 1.58%, now at $58.12. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 99 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $71.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Soleno Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $73. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $70.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits.

