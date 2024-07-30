What the Options Market Tells Us About Snowflake

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Snowflake.

Looking at options history for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) we detected 40 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 23 are puts, for a total amount of $1,230,412 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $985,135.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $200.0 for Snowflake over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Snowflake options trades today is 566.83 with a total volume of 5,015.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Snowflake's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Snowflake Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $45.9 $45.15 $45.15 $170.00 $171.5K 1.6K 164 SNOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $18.8 $18.65 $18.65 $130.00 $149.2K 1.1K 81 SNOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.45 $11.4 $11.45 $105.00 $133.9K 221 131 SNOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $41.95 $40.95 $41.45 $90.00 $103.6K 1 25 SNOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $11.25 $11.15 $11.15 $130.00 $97.0K 1.7K 374

About Snowflake

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a data lake, warehousing, and sharing company that came public in 2020. To date, the company has over 3,000 customers, including nearly 30% of the Fortune 500 as its customers. Snowflake's data lake stores unstructured and semistructured data that can then be used in analytics to create insights stored in its data warehouse. Snowflake's data sharing capability allows enterprises to easily buy and ingest data almost instantaneously compared with a traditionally months-long process. Overall, the company is known for the fact that all of its data solutions that can be hosted on various public clouds.

In light of the recent options history for Snowflake, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Snowflake's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 2,310,894, the SNOW's price is down by -0.98%, now at $128.3. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 22 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Snowflake

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $198.33333333333334.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $220. An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $210. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Snowflake with a target price of $165.

