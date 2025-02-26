What the Options Market Tells Us About ON Semiconductor

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ON usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for ON Semiconductor. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 54% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $734,976, and 4 are calls, amounting to $522,043.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $43.0 to $75.0 for ON Semiconductor during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ON Semiconductor's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ON Semiconductor's whale activity within a strike price range from $43.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

ON Semiconductor Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ON PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/28/25 $0.4 $0.35 $0.38 $43.00 $453.9K 16 14.0K ON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $7.45 $7.35 $7.45 $50.00 $191.4K 242 259 ON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $6.7 $6.55 $6.7 $50.00 $160.1K 1.1K 239 ON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $0.89 $0.72 $0.88 $70.00 $96.4K 1.6K 1.1K ON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $0.38 $0.35 $0.38 $43.00 $79.5K 16 1.9K

About ON Semiconductor

Onsemi is a supplier of power semiconductors and sensors focused on the automotive and industrial markets. Onsemi is the second-largest power chipmaker in the world and the largest supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. While the firm used to be highly vertically integrated, it now pursues a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. Onsemi is pivoting to focus on emerging applications like electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding ON Semiconductor, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is ON Semiconductor Standing Right Now? With a volume of 3,563,466, the price of ON is down -0.02% at $51.21. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days. What Analysts Are Saying About ON Semiconductor

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $62.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on ON Semiconductor, maintaining a target price of $52. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B. Riley Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for ON Semiconductor, targeting a price of $73. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for ON Semiconductor, targeting a price of $64. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Neutral rating for ON Semiconductor, targeting a price of $75. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Craig-Hallum continues to hold a Hold rating for ON Semiconductor, targeting a price of $50.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for ON Semiconductor with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.