What the Options Market Tells Us About Schlumberger

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SLB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Schlumberger. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 66% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $97,845, and 6 are calls, amounting to $391,502.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $32.5 to $47.5 for Schlumberger over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Schlumberger's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Schlumberger's whale activity within a strike price range from $32.5 to $47.5 in the last 30 days.

Schlumberger 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.78 $1.75 $1.75 $42.50 $124.7K 480 718 SLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.07 $1.07 $1.07 $42.50 $97.0K 5.6K 1.4K SLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $1.75 $1.7 $1.7 $45.00 $71.6K 7.3K 914 SLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $1.72 $1.64 $1.63 $45.00 $39.7K 7.3K 280 SLB PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $6.0 $5.9 $5.93 $47.50 $32.6K 116 875

About Schlumberger

SLB is the world's premier oilfield-services company as measured by market share. While the industry is mostly fragmented, SLB holds the first or second competitive position in many of the differentiated oligopolies it operates in. Also known as Schlumberger, the company was founded in 1926 by two brothers bearing the same last name. Today it's most known as a global industry leader in innovation, while it focuses its strategy on its three growth engines: its core, digital, and new energy businesses. Over three fourths of its revenue base is tied to international markets, while the company boasts well over $1 billion in digital-related revenue.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Schlumberger, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Schlumberger Currently trading with a volume of 4,793,801, the SLB's price is up by 1.65%, now at $41.93. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 84 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Schlumberger

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $58.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Schlumberger, which currently sits at a price target of $54. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Schlumberger, which currently sits at a price target of $58. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Schlumberger, which currently sits at a price target of $61. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Schlumberger, maintaining a target price of $62. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Schlumberger, which currently sits at a price target of $56.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Schlumberger options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.