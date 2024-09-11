What the Options Market Tells Us About Schlumberger

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SLB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Schlumberger.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 70% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $226,358, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $273,651.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $27.5 to $75.0 for Schlumberger during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Schlumberger's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Schlumberger's significant trades, within a strike price range of $27.5 to $75.0, over the past month.

Schlumberger Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SLB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.75 $11.65 $11.75 $50.00 $111.6K 3.0K 96 SLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.75 $13.55 $13.75 $27.50 $79.7K 65 94 SLB PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $2.45 $2.44 $2.45 $37.50 $61.0K 132 256 SLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.65 $13.45 $13.65 $27.50 $49.1K 65 36 SLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.34 $0.21 $0.32 $75.00 $48.0K 11.2K 1.5K

About Schlumberger

SLB is the largest oilfield service firm in the world, with expertise in myriad disciplines, including reservoir performance, well construction, production enhancement, and more recently, digital solutions. It maintains a reputation as one of the industry's leading innovators, which has earned it dominant share in numerous end markets.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Schlumberger, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Schlumberger's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 15,559,330, the SLB's price is up by 0.15%, now at $39.65. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 37 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Schlumberger

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $63.0.

An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Schlumberger, which currently sits at a price target of $63.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

