What the Options Market Tells Us About Salesforce

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Salesforce.

Looking at options history for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) we detected 83 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,486,154 and 62, calls, for a total amount of $3,119,702.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $480.0 for Salesforce, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Salesforce's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Salesforce's significant trades, within a strike price range of $200.0 to $480.0, over the past month.

Salesforce Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $18.75 $18.4 $18.52 $340.00 $185.2K 844 171 CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $0.99 $0.87 $0.9 $260.00 $180.0K 1.8K 2.2K CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $17.8 $17.55 $17.65 $330.00 $176.4K 2.4K 112 CRM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $13.75 $13.55 $13.65 $300.00 $136.5K 2.7K 119 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $78.7 $78.0 $78.0 $320.00 $132.6K 173 15

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

In light of the recent options history for Salesforce, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Salesforce's Current Market Status With a volume of 3,113,784, the price of CRM is up 0.19% at $327.15. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Salesforce

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $400.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Salesforce with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

