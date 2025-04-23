What the Options Market Tells Us About RTX

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 16 option transactions on RTX (NYSE:RTX), with a cumulative value of $733,180. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 2 puts, worth a total of 173,610.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $105.0 to $130.0 for RTX over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in RTX's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to RTX's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $105.0 to $130.0 over the preceding 30 days.

RTX Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/02/25 $6.0 $5.75 $6.0 $114.00 $120.0K 1.1K 507 RTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.0 $6.9 $6.9 $120.00 $113.8K 4.9K 165 RTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.55 $11.05 $11.45 $120.00 $74.4K 1.2K 117 RTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.25 $9.1 $9.1 $125.00 $60.9K 1.7K 162 RTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $4.2 $4.05 $4.15 $115.00 $59.7K 434 158

About RTX

RTX is an aerospace and defense manufacturer formed from the merger of United Technologies and Raytheon, with roughly equal exposure as a supplier to commercial aerospace and to the defense market across three segments: Collins Aerospace, a diversified aerospace supplier; Pratt & Whitney, a commercial and military aircraft engine manufacturer; and Raytheon, a defense prime contractor providing a mix of missiles, missile defense systems, sensors, hardware, and communications technology to the military.

Current Position of RTX

With a volume of 8,260,728, the price of RTX is up 5.73% at $120.27.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 92 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for RTX

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $140.4.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for RTX

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Positive Positive Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for RTX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

