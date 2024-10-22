What the Options Market Tells Us About RTX

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on RTX. Our analysis of options history for RTX (NYSE:RTX) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 68% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $217,787, and 10 were calls, valued at $592,142.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $135.0 for RTX over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for RTX options trades today is 1306.5 with a total volume of 43,194.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for RTX's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $135.0 over the last 30 days.

RTX Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $7.5 $7.45 $7.5 $125.00 $150.0K 1.2K 248 RTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $12.25 $11.75 $11.8 $120.00 $94.4K 161 80 RTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.79 $1.5 $1.53 $130.00 $82.1K 5.7K 586 RTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $9.05 $8.85 $8.95 $125.00 $62.6K 8 77 RTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $57.0 $56.6 $56.6 $70.00 $56.6K 281 10

About RTX

RTX is an aerospace and defense manufacturer formed from the merger of United Technologies and Raytheon, with roughly equal exposure as a supplier to commercial aerospace and to the defense market. The company operates in three segments: Collins Aerospace, a diversified aerospace supplier; Pratt & Whitney, a commercial and military aircraft engine manufacturer; and Raytheon, a defense prime contractor providing a mix of missiles, missile defense systems, sensors, hardware, and communications technology to the military.

RTX's Current Market Status With a volume of 5,733,440, the price of RTX is down -0.25% at $125.58. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days. What The Experts Say On RTX

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $130.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on RTX, which currently sits at a price target of $132. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank upgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $129.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest RTX options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.