What the Options Market Tells Us About Rocket Lab USA

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 16 options trades for Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) summing a total amount of $1,678,372.

At the same time, our algo caught 3 for a total amount of 136,600.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $24.0 to $37.0 for Rocket Lab USA over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rocket Lab USA's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rocket Lab USA's whale activity within a strike price range from $24.0 to $37.0 in the last 30 days.

Rocket Lab USA Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.2 $7.95 $8.2 $37.00 $630.5K 573 333 RKLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.2 $7.95 $8.2 $37.00 $273.0K 573 0 RKLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.35 $5.25 $5.35 $27.00 $146.5K 427 284 RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/07/25 $1.63 $1.47 $1.63 $29.00 $78.2K 1.4K 599 RKLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $5.6 $5.05 $5.59 $25.00 $70.5K 211 179

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Inc is engaged in space, building rockets, and spacecraft. It provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defense, and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has delivered multiple satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. The business operates in two segments being Launch Services and Space systems. Geographically it serves Japan, Germany, rest of the world and earns key revenue from the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Rocket Lab USA, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Rocket Lab USA With a trading volume of 4,873,266, the price of RKLB is up by 3.17%, reaching $29.28. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 23 days from now. Expert Opinions on Rocket Lab USA

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $27.875.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Rocket Lab USA, maintaining a target price of $35. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Rocket Lab USA, targeting a price of $32. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Rocket Lab USA, maintaining a target price of $31. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on Rocket Lab USA, maintaining a target price of $13.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

