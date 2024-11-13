What the Options Market Tells Us About Rocket Lab USA

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Rocket Lab USA. Our analysis of options history for Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) revealed 58 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 39% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $192,355, and 54 were calls, valued at $2,701,623.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $3.0 to $31.0 for Rocket Lab USA during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rocket Lab USA's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rocket Lab USA's whale trades within a strike price range from $3.0 to $31.0 in the last 30 days.

Rocket Lab USA Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.3 $11.2 $11.3 $10.00 $226.0K 30.9K 3.8K RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.8 $3.6 $3.75 $21.00 $187.5K 0 2.1K RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.2 $13.6 $13.82 $10.00 $138.2K 14.3K 960 RKLB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.2 $5.1 $5.2 $24.00 $98.2K 0 201 RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.7 $4.5 $4.5 $20.00 $90.0K 10.8K 9.8K

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Inc is engaged in space, building rockets, and spacecraft. It provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defense, and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has delivered multiple satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. The business operates in two segments being Launch Services and Space systems. Geographically it serves Japan, Germany, rest of the world and earns key revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Rocket Lab USA, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Rocket Lab USA With a volume of 80,478,298, the price of RKLB is up 43.15% at $20.99. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 104 days. What The Experts Say On Rocket Lab USA

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $15.666666666666666.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Rocket Lab USA, targeting a price of $12. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Rocket Lab USA, targeting a price of $22. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Rocket Lab USA with a target price of $13.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Rocket Lab USA options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

