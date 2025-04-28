What the Options Market Tells Us About Rivian Automotive

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RIVN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Rivian Automotive.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $273,907, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $729,402.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $22.5 for Rivian Automotive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rivian Automotive's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rivian Automotive's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $22.5 in the last 30 days.

Rivian Automotive Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $7.9 $7.8 $7.9 $20.00 $199.0K 1 255 RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $0.97 $0.94 $0.97 $17.50 $194.0K 22.1K 2.5K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.01 $0.95 $1.01 $20.00 $90.9K 18.9K 1.8K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.01 $0.95 $1.01 $20.00 $90.9K 18.9K 900 RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.11 $1.08 $1.08 $20.00 $54.0K 27.8K 694

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc is an automotive manufacturer that develops and builds electric vehicles ("EVs") as well as software and services. It launches its consumer vehicle business with the R1 platform consisting of two vehicles: the R1T, and the R1S. The company has two reportable segments: Automotive, which derives the majority of revenue, and Software and Services segment. The Automotive reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues from the production and sale of new EVs and the sale of regulatory credits generated by the production and sale of EVs. The Software and services reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues primarily from remarketing, vehicle repair and maintenance services, and vehicle electrical architecture and software development services.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Rivian Automotive, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Rivian Automotive

With a trading volume of 21,249,347, the price of RIVN is up by 1.19%, reaching $12.77.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 8 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Rivian Automotive

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $11.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Rivian Automotive, maintaining a target price of $12. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Neutral rating on Rivian Automotive, maintaining a target price of $14. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for Rivian Automotive, targeting a price of $12. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Rivian Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $10. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Underweight rating on Rivian Automotive with a target price of $10.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

Latest Ratings for RIVN

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Underweight Underweight Apr 2025 Baird Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral

