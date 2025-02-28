What the Options Market Tells Us About Rigetti Computing

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Rigetti Computing. Our analysis of options history for Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) revealed 21 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 28% of traders were bullish, while 52% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 15 were puts, with a value of $740,047, and 6 were calls, valued at $236,300.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $37.0 for Rigetti Computing over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Rigetti Computing options trades today is 1292.86 with a total volume of 17,817.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Rigetti Computing's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $37.0 over the last 30 days.

Rigetti Computing Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RGTI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.6 $2.55 $2.55 $10.00 $238.6K 133 1.5K RGTI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $3.1 $2.9 $3.0 $8.00 $90.0K 503 305 RGTI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.55 $2.5 $2.55 $10.00 $51.0K 133 615 RGTI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.55 $2.5 $2.55 $10.00 $50.9K 133 415 RGTI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $2.65 $2.55 $2.6 $10.00 $43.6K 133 2.3K

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Inc is engaged in the business of full-stack quantum computing. Its proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. The company has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Rigetti Computing, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Rigetti Computing Currently trading with a volume of 47,052,075, the RGTI's price is up by 3.66%, now at $8.32. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 5 days. Expert Opinions on Rigetti Computing

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $14.5.

* An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Buy rating on Rigetti Computing, maintaining a target price of $14. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B. Riley Securities keeps a Buy rating on Rigetti Computing with a target price of $15.

